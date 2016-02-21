Gralien Report Daily News for February 21, 2016

Here are today’s headlines…
- Astronauts Reported Hearing Strange ‘Music’ While Passing Moon’s Dark Side
- Tweet Your Art To NASA And OSIRIS-REx Will Carry It To An Asteroid
- Virgin Galactic is back in the space race: Branson reveals new plane
- Moving electrons around loops with light: A quantum device based on geometry
- Thai police arrest Russian ‘zombies’ at Pattaya restaurant
- Drone alert by Air India pilot delays IndiGo flight by 25 minutes
- Mysterious lights spotted in Valley skies… flares, bur from where?
- ‘Mysterious and eerie’ UFO makes an appearance near Jupiter’s moon Europa
- Scientists created a three-armed cyborg to play the drums like no human can
- Artificial Intelligence ‘Might Just Disrupt Know-It-All White Men’
- Ask Ethan: Do Gravitational Waves Exhibit Wave-Particle Duality?
- What this 3000-year-old wheel tells us about Britain’s ‘Pompeii’
- Buried Antarctic Meteors May Hold Secrets of Solar System
- As the pages turn: Bible mystery cited as “demonic” action
- ‘The Witch’: The Making of the Year’s Scariest Movie
- Was Einstein Wrong… Philosophically?
Looking at the Einstein story and philosophy, I’m reading a book by Teilhard de Chardin called The Future of Man. It’s got Bergson’s thoughts throughout. Good stuff. Enjoyable. It stretches the mind. Good find for the daily news feed!