Gralien Report Daily News for February 2, 2017

Here are today’s headlines…
- Construction plans for a quantum computer have just been drawn up
- Oldest proteins ever have been found in a 195-million-year-old dinosaur, scientists say
- This brain-reading cap lets locked-in syndrome patients have conversations
- Plea Deal Offered to Comet Pingpong Armed ‘Investigator’
- Archaeologists want you to help spot mysterious ancient sites from your PC
- How Astronauts’ Brains Are Changed By Spaceflight
- Massive lava stream explodes into the ocean in Hawaii
- Scientists Discover Ancient Continent Lurking Under Mauritius
- Today’s East Asians are very genetically similar to their ancient ancestors
- ‘Bat Bot’ (not Bat Boy) Soon to Take to the Skies
- Anonymous writer claims N.D. Bigfoot tracks a hoax
by