Gralien Report Daily News for February 17, 2017

Here are today’s headlines…
- Meet Zealandia, the underwater continent that New Zealand sits on
- Scientists: We can clone a woolly mammoth. But should we?
- NASA’s Dawn mission finds life’s building blocks on dwarf planet Ceres
- UAE wants to build Chicago-sized Martian city by next century
- SpaceX Launching Lightning Tracker, ‘Three-Eyed’ Raven, Deadly Superbug for NASA
- Hunt For Planet Nine: NASA Wants Your Help Finding This Mysterious Planet
- Facial recognition software for lemurs could help save endangered species
- In the age of robots, our schools are teaching children to be redundant
- Air Force X-37B space plane finally set to land after secret two year mission
- 100-year-old woman says the secret to long life is love
- Cady Coleman Finally Clarifies Her 1999 UFO ‘Sighting’
- Mystery of how the turtle’s neck evolved may be solved by 150m-year-old fossil
by