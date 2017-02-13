Gralien Report Daily News for February 13, 2017

Here are today’s headlines…
- 188,000 evacuated, emergency declared as California’s massive Oroville Dam threatens floods
- Mystery behind Einstein’s theory may soon be over
- Scientists Identify Extraordinary Metal That Conducts Electricity Without Heating
- Still don’t think wireless charging is coming to the iPhone 8? This will change your mind
- Cockeyed squid have evolved with a bizarre form of sight
- Are we any closer to solving the mystery behind whale beachings?
- The Fountain of Youth: Ancient Mysteries, and Modern Anti-Aging Science
- ISS Astronaut Records Amazing Video Of Gigantic Blue Jet Lightning
- Is Brain Augmentation Leading The Way To Immortality?
- The Snow Moon Lunar Eclipse & Comet 45P Close Encounter
- UFO Congress: ‘Phoenix Lights’ after 20 years, ‘Fire in the Sky’ and more
- Stargazer stunned as mystery object makes its way across the moon during lunar eclipse
- Archeologists have crowdsourced protecting ancient ruins and it feels like playing Minecraft
- Ford to invest $1 billion in artificial intelligence for your car
- AI May Soon Beat The Best Doctors In The World
- Border Agent Demands NASA Scientist Unlock Phone Before Entering the Country
Neat squid story! Great video with it!