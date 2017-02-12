Gralien Report Daily News for February 12, 2017

Here are today’s headlines…
- Pentagon Launches Effort to Solve a Baffling WWII Mystery
- World’s Rarest Boa Rediscovered After 64 Years
- Mysterious orange alligator spotted in South Carolina
- Seven Ways Bats Are Just Like Batman
- Watch a Moose Chase Two Snowboarders in Wyoming
- Earthquake experts wonder whether Southern California is next
- Jesse Walker: history of American conspiracy theories holds lessons for fake news debunkers
- Could a £400bn plan to refreeze the Arctic before the ice melts really work?
- Physicists calculate long-lost signals emitted fractions of a second after the Big Bang
- NanoRacks’ proposed airlock paves way for a more commercial ISS
- Pizzagate Conspiracists Are Harassing Pizza Brain and Little Baby’s
- A 1979 German Photo Book Traces Manspreading Back to Ancient Civilizations
- Family Mystery Solved Decades After Man Was Last Seen
- MRO data utilized for Mars 2020 landing-site selection
Heh heh! Insanity much? This was posted for the hilarity contained within….right?
50 thousand dollars per every windmill till you reach 10 million windmills. Let that sink in until you begin to comprehend the amount of pocket book theft and how much that’s going to cost those that actually place food on their table.
Or is that “tiny windmill pumps”,10 million of them, and then the money on top that it would cost to put them on the top of our planet…to cool the water that those other scientists are manipulating the temperature of?