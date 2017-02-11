Gralien Report Daily News for February 11, 2017

Here are today’s headlines…
- A year later, scientists keep listening to gravitational waves, the soundtrack of the cosmos
- As 200 More Whales Are Stranded In New Zealand, Heroics Turn To Heartbreak
- Footage shows mystery green flash of light in the sky, leaving hundreds baffled
- ‘Pot Sasquatch’ Makes Surprise Appearance During Snowstorm Coverage
- Man investigating existence of yowies says he has proof of apeman in Gold Coast Hinterland
- Watch the Moon Waltz, Wobble and Eclipse the Sun with Mobile Apps
- NanoRacks’ proposed airlock paves way for a more commercial ISS
- Mystery of UFO spotted by Welsh schoolchildren and weird events that followed
- Olympic Medals for Tokyo Games Will Be Made from Recycled Electronics
- Robo-Bees Could Aid Insects with Pollination Duties
- NASA Plans to Drill Into Europa’s Crust In Search of Life
- This Ain’t Your Grandma’s SETI
by
Looking forward to the honey those robo bees will produce!