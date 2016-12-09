Gralien Report Daily News for December 9, 2016

Here are today’s headlines…
- A Fossil Rarity: Tumor Found in 255 Million-year-old Beast
- Experts say strange Jordanian Codices aren’t a modern forgery
- This Honda concept car will have emotions of its own
- Fukushima radiation detected in Tillamook Bay, Gold Beach
- John Glenn Memorialized with ‘Godspeed’ Radio Hail Turned Hashtag
- A rare half-male, half-female butterfly — and other photos of evolutionary wonders
- Congress passes 21st Century Cures Act, boosting research and easing drug approvals
- Retired US officer reveals what he saw during reported UFO sighting at Rendlesham Forest
- Elsehwere, the Real Story Behind the Myth of Area 51
- Adding A Funny Form Of Carbon To Silly Putty Creates A Heart Monitor
- Tasting garlic… with your feet!? Weird food chemistry tricks
