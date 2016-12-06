Gralien Report Daily News for December 6, 2016

Here are today’s headlines…
- Researchers Confident Mysterious Pair Of Mummified Knees Belonged To Queen Nefertari
- Birds flying through laser light reveal faults in flight research
- Google Timelapse tells story of Washington’s cities, parks
- NASA’s Kepler Mission Discoveries Transform Drake’s Equation
- Weird Nativity Scenes Depict Jesus’ Birth With Hipsters, Zombies And Bacon
- Astronomers spot signs of weird quantum distortion in space
- Sky Over Antarctica Glowing Electric Blue from Ice Clouds
- SpaceX And Iridium Confirm Relaunch Next Week
- Massive Rift in Antarctic Ice Shelf Spotted in NASA Photograph
