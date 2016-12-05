Gralien Report Daily News for December 5, 2016

Here are today’s headlines…
- Peering Into the Fabric of Spacetime: “We’ll Soon See a Totally Different, Unexpected Universe”
- Holidays on the moon will be possible in a decades – but a ticket will cost you £8000
- Here’s why you’d never want to swim in Pluto’s gigantic liquid ocean
- A Weird New Property Of Water Points To Big Possibilities
- Mummified remains identified as Egyptian Queen Nefertari
- Did hallucinogens used in LSD spark the Salem witch trials?
- Bipedal Bear’s Apparent Death Motivates Bear Hunt Opponents in New Jersey
- Russian authorities inspecting crashed spacecraft debris
- Area 51 revealed in new Google timelapse video
- Alien life could thrive in the clouds of failed stars
- Wikileaks, Julian, Antarctica, Cloning, Aliens
- Rare animals set free in Washington state
by