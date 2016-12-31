Gralien Report Daily News for December 31, 2016

Here are today’s headlines…
- The ‘New Year’s Eve Comet’and More : Three Flybys Will Kick Off 2017 New Year
- 2016 may be remembered as the year of milestones in space
- NASA captures stunning photo of a galaxy that is spilling microwaves
- Igloos will give astronauts a warm welcome to Mars
- Volcano in Alaska Aleutian islands settling down
- NASA’s WISE Spacecraft Spots Two New Near-Earth Objects
- USAF police officer’s UFO claims refuted by deputy base commander
- Tom DeLonge Turned His Focus To Aliens, UFOS And Conspiracy Theories in 2016
- UFO in the UK? Mysterious white light spotted flying over Sheffield city centre
- More than 20000 dead sea creatures wash ashore in Nova Scotia
- Legend of The Flying Dutchman, Ghostly Apparition of The Ship of Captain Hendrick
- 2016 Will Be Longer Than Usual, Thanks to a Leap Second – U.S. News & World Report
