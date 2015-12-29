Gralien Report Daily News for December 29, 2015

Here are today’s headlines…
- Ancient Irish genome reveals a massive migration from the east
- Did An Ancient Mega-tsunami Crash Into Madagascar?
- Extremely rare giant squid sighting caught on camera
- Humpback whale spotted miles inside Narragansett Bay
- Tiny shark that glows discovered in the deep ocean
- Potential New Particle Sparks Flood of Theories
- NASA releases first video recording of Pluto
- Year in Space: 2015 Pushed Boundaries of Exploration, Habitation
- Lemmy Kilmister lived the ultimate 70 years of sex, drugs and rock and roll
- Here’s the ‘right’ way to watch ‘Star Wars’ movies, as per George Lucas
- Here’s How Many People Fatally Overdosed On Marijuana Last Year
- Battered, bruised and jumpy, the whole world is on edge
- Was this the only man to ever shoot at a UFO?
- The 10 Strangest Animal Discoveries of 2015
- The Year in Weird Science: Photos
- 10 Wellness Trends To Watch In 2016
There have been many dog fights with UFO’s since we started arming airplanes with guns. There were some gun battles with Navy River Patrol boats in Vietnam as well.If the Russians can be believed, they had a dual to the death over Kapustin Yar (Russian Area 51) which resulted in the loss of a Mig and a downed UFO.