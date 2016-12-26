Gralien Report Daily News for December 26, 2016

Here are today’s headlines…
- Gravitational Waves discovery named 2016 top Science Magazine Award
- China Claims Success With Controversial “EM Drive”, With Plans for Future Use
- Weird science: Here are 10 of the strangest tech stories of 2016
- Cheetahs heading towards extinction as population crashes
- SpaceX Makes History: Here’s A Look Back At The Monumental Falcon 9 Landing
- For 6-year-old boy, trip to Lake of the Woods more than ice fishing excursion
- These weird little dinosaurs lost all their teeth and grew beaks as they aged, new science says
- Another Triangle UFO Allegedly Seen As It ‘Disappears’ In Christmas Eve Sighting Report
- Mystery man rushing to airport armed with mistletoe reveals ‘Love Actually’ mission
- 5-Month-Old Boy With Rare Disease Finds Liver Match Minutes After Joining Donor List
- Weird That Thomas Edison Kind Of Invented The Tattoo Gun, No?
- 5 ways ‘things’ will change the Internet and your life in 2017
