Gralien Report Daily News for December 23, 2016

Here are today’s headlines…
- Has The Mystery Of The ‘Alien Megastructure’ Now Been Explained?
- Gravitational-Wave Hunters Surf to Top Science Magazine Award
- Bugs Abound: If You Think The Skies Are Crowded, You Have No Idea
- Volcano That May Have Killed Off the Neanderthals Is Stirring Once Again
- “Intelligent” Slime Mold Can Teach Other Colonies By Fusing With Them
- Ebola vaccine shown to be ‘highly protective’ against deadly virus in major trial
- Newly Discovered Prehistoric Bird Lived Near a Balmy North Pole
- Elsewhere, This Weird Dinosaur Species Had Teeth Only in Youth
- Australian police claim ‘breakthrough’ in 20-year mystery
- WTF: UFO ‘sprayed radioactive green chemicals’ over homes
by