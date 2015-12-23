Gralien Report Daily News for December 23, 2015

Posted on by December 23, 2015

Here are today’s headlines…

Thanks to Mark Brady, Janet Fitzgerald and Lindsay Morrison for links in today’s roundup.

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather

Comments

Gralien Report Daily News for December 23, 2015 — 1 Comment

  1. About having to get a judicial court order to pry information from the climate alarmists, if they’re not attempting a scam, why withhold the data? Hiding evidence and calling it “peer reviewed” makes a group highly suspect.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.