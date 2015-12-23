Gralien Report Daily News for December 23, 2015

Here are today’s headlines…
- That bright light in the sky? A meteor or space debris, experts say
- Southwest’s mysterious space fireball “Not a UFO or Santa”
- Elsewhere, a rare lunar phenomenon will be lighting up holiday sky
- These Huge Comets In Outer Planetary System May Threaten Earth’s Life
- Meanwhile, NASA’s Next Mars Mission Has Been Suspended
- SpaceX landing hailed as “a giant leap” for space travel
- Chinese Lunar Rover finds new kind of volcanic rocks on Moon
- Stonehenge tunnel survey reveals new sites, and mysteries
- Report: Google Eyeing AI-Infused Messaging App
- Wild bees least abundant where they’re most needed, study says
- Judicial Watch sues government for records in global warming dispute
- Is gene editing moving too fast? CRISPR scientist raises concerns
- Man found alive after more than 60 hours in China landslide rubble
- Scientists say people with these facial features may get paid more
- Here We Go Again: Art Bell May Return, Unannounced
- Prosecutor seeks to bar Bigfoot from Iowa lottery rigging case
- TSA can now make you go through a body scanner
- Trial set in suit over blaze blamed on ghost hunters
- Compulsive Gamers Display Unusual Brain Wiring
