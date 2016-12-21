Gralien Report Daily News for December 21, 2016

Here are today’s headlines…
- Antimatter Light Spectrum Observed For The First Time
- Before Rudolph, these giant birds flew around the North Pole
- Meet the charming ‘ghost octopods’ found among valuable metallic balls on the deep sea floor
- A Cure for Wellness Has an Intriguing Mystery Wrapped in Every Single Creepy Thing Ever
- China claims to have a working version of NASA’s impossible engine orbiting the Earth
- International Space Station could be visible in Wichita tonight
- Japanese satellite project could improve space tech in more ways than one
- University of Maryland Seismologists Investigate Mysterious Cheverly Booms
- Four Large Triangle Shaped Aircraft Reportedly Seen Over Buck’s County, PA
- Silly: Illuminati blasting us with ‘happy drugs and viruses through chemtrails’
- Southland Mystery: This strange beach object has been identified
- Winter solstice 2016: It only gets better from here
- Polar Bears Are Invading Alaska Due to Melting Sea Ice
- All Hail the ‘Klingon Newt’
