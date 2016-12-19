Gralien Report Daily News for December 19, 2016

Here are today’s headlines…
- Famous for Being Famous: Zsa Zsa Gabor Dies at 99
- Can Astronomy Explain the Biblical Star of Bethlehem?
- Venetians hope to solve mystery of giant stone column that disappeared nearly 1000 years ago
- Mystery as tens of thousands of fish wash up dead on UK beach for the second time this month
- Four killer whales were captured by a drone eating a shark alive
- Skeletal remains of larger-than-usual man found in Malacca cave
- What Could a Trump Administration Mean for the Environment?
- Here’s why Facebook’s massive drone crashed in the Arizona desert
- Shell-shaped UFO fires ‘bolt of lightning’ at the ground as it hurtles into the clouds
- Exoplanet Search’s Next Step: Pictures of Earth-Like World
- Giraffes Facing ‘Silent Disappearance’ in Africa, Report Says
- Polar Bears’ Path to Decline Runs Through Alaskan Village
- Resolving Roswell
by