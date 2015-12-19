Gralien Report Daily News for December 19, 2015

Here are today’s headlines…
- Could a Human Not in Our Species Still Exist? The Ongoing Saga of the Red Deer Cave Bones
- Airplane Contrails May Be Creating Accidental Geoengineering
- Scientists Ponder How to Create Artificial Intelligence That Won’t Destroy Us
- A Guide to Deciphering the Differences Between a Yeti, Sasquatch, Bigfoot
- LADEE reveals the force of meteoroid strikes on lunar exosphere
- FAA Approves Terrafugia’s Flying Car for Test Flights
- Seeing Red: Here’s what we ‘saw’ on Mars this year
- How Ken Burns would tell the story of ‘Star Wars’
- How Long Until We Can Build R2-D2 and C-3PO?
- Manure is part of present Lake Erie algae problem
- Astronauts May Take Surprise Spacewalk to Fix Space Station: NASA
- Corpses buried with sickles around their necks to prevent reanimation as demons
- Lawmakers tell FDA to ban genetically engineered salmon in supermarkets
- Shelter forced to call psychologist to treat bloodthirsty rabbit with a taste for human flesh
- US Air Force will have laser weapons on planes by 2020
Speaking of geoengineering,
https://archive.org/stream/weatificat00unit/weatificat00unit_djvu.txt
Then there’s this: “The Pinatubo cloud was the largest sulfur dioxide cloud ever observed in the stratosphere since the beginning of such observations by satellites in 1978. It caused what is believed to be the largest aerosol disturbance of the stratosphere in the twentieth century, though probably smaller than the disturbances from eruptions of Krakatau in 1883 and Tambora in 1815.”
http://volcanoes.usgs.gov/hazards/gas/climate.php