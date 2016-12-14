Gralien Report Daily News for December 14, 2016

Here are today’s headlines…
- Archaeologists discover mysterious 2500-year-old ‘lost city’ in Greece
- Long Window Life on Mars: Hundreds of Millions of Years?
- Are Humans the Real “Ancient Aliens”?
- Finding “Cosmic-Blast Shields” Could Mean Finding Aliens
- Sounding the Alarm: Comets Pose Threat to Earth, Too
- NASA presses ahead with asteroid mission despite ESA funding decision
- Could childhood kissing disease be the root of your mystery illness?
- Another ‘Mysterious’ Military Plane Circles Above Manhattan; Residents Puzzled
- Amazon Prime Air’s delivery by drone just became a reality
- Uber’s self-driving cars start picking up passengers in San Francisco
- Elsewhere, a blind man sets out alone in Google’s driverless car
- Scientists sniff out answer to ‘asparagus pee’ mystery
