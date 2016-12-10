Gralien Report Daily News for December 10, 2016

Here are today’s headlines…
- Say, What? Monkey Mouths And Throats Are Equipped For Speech
- This Simulation of a Monkey Speaking Is the Stuff of Nightmares
- Elsewhere, police admit they are ‘baffled’ by giant decomposed foot found in Massachusetts
- NASA uses Giphy and Pinterest to hype space exploration and Earth Science
- Search for Alien Life Needs Human Mars Missions, NASA Chief Scientist Says
- UFO or floating lights? A question one man is asking after seeing lights in the sky
- Another Roswell UFO Sighting: Craft Swoops In, Hovers Over ‘Numb’ Couple In Car
- Scalp-Cooling Cap Reduces Hair Loss In Breast Cancer Patients Receiving Chemotherapy
- ‘Your Kids Are Not An Experiment’; Surgeon General Says No Vaping For Young People
- Scientists explore why time flies when you’re having fun
- Pompeii marvels on display after restoration
