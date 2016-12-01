Gralien Report Daily News for December 1, 2016

Here are today’s headlines…
- Our ancient relative Lucy spent more time in trees than previously thought
- It’s official: 4 new elements added to periodic table have formal names
- German Mission to the Moon Will Prove the Apollo Landings Weren’t a Hoax
- Gravitational-Wave Detector Resumes Hunt for Space-Time Ripples
- Man-made earthquakes in Oklahoma decline after new regulations
- Worried Scientists Urge Trump to Respect Their Work
- Experiments with embryos suggest ways to make 3-parent IVF safer for babies
- Hallucinogenic drugs relieved cancer patients of ‘existential distress’
- Antarctic Beetle Species Discovery Doubles As Birthday Gift To Scientists’ Mentor
- Pluto’s Heavy Heart Shaped Dwarf Planet’s Landscape
