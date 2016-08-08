Gralien Report Daily News for August 8, 2016

Here are today’s headlines…
- Priceless Lunar Artifact from NASA Apollo 11 Mission Gets Sold by Mistake
- Delta Air Lines passengers stranded after computer crash grounds flights
- How this newly discovered form of light could simplify quantum research
- Scientist’s death in Alaskan wilderness was a mystery; 150 years later, his skeleton helped solve it
- Elsewhere, the Truly Bizarre Unexplained Death of Elisa Lam
- Aljazeera Reports on Aliens on the mind: Roswell and the UFO phenomenon
- Elsewhere: 114 People Called the Police to Report Aliens
- SC Girl Dies From Brain-Eating Amoeba Infection She Contracted While Swimming In River
- Humpback whales around the globe are mysteriously rescuing animals from orcas
- 6 Great White Sharks Force Cape Cod Beach Closures
- Cyborg stingray swims toward light, breaks new ground
- Also, Just How Serious of a Threat Are Crocodiles?
- Elsewhere: About 70 SNAKES found in Texas home where man died
- Most volcanic activity on Mercury stopped about 3.5 billion years ago
- This Stick-On Sensor Knows How Drunk You Are
- Researchers Debut Programmable Quantum Computer
- Strange Tales of Phantom Phone Calls from Beyond the Grave
