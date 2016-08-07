Gralien Report Daily News for August 7, 2016

Here are today’s headlines…
- Shedding New Light: Quantum computing gets a boost from new form of light
- LHC’s Bump Disappears, Dashing Hopes Of Discovering New Particle
- After shy spell, Brown Mountain Lights make a comeback
- Mysterious light over Gateway Arch stumps St. Louis
- Can You Escape a Black Hole Through a Wormhole?
- Officer who shot ‘Loveland Frogman’ in 1972 says story is a hoax
- Remote control of the brain is coming: how will we use it?
- NASA Astronomers Witness Death Of Kreutz Comet As It Zoomed Towards The Sun
- Exquisite dolphin fossils provide insight into evolution of ultrasonic hearing, echolocation
- Trump might make it harder for NASA to get to Mars
- In a summer echo of ‘Jaws,’ sharks close Massachussets beaches
- How to deal with toxic waste buried in Greenland’s rapidly melting ice caps
