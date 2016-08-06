Gralien Report Daily News for August 6, 2016

Here are today’s headlines…
- New Form Of Light Could Makes Study Of Quantum Phenomena Easier
- Legends say China began in a great flood. Scientists just found evidence that the flood was real
- Florida Company Gets One Bureaucratic Step Closer To Landing On The Moon
- Decades-Old Brown Mountain Lights Photo Uncovered in ‘Secret’ Collection
- Watch these sunflowers dance under the sun (Seriously)
- NIH May Fund Human-Animal Stem Cell Research
- Global warming could “unfreeze” waste buried in old Greenland military base
- Bizarre moment cops probe ‘UFO’ that was found in Ireland
- Drones Shoot Fireballs to Help Control Wildfires
- Frigate Birds Can Sleep While Flying Mid-Air
- How long have toothed whales been able to hear at high frequencies?
- TFW our Solar System’s star devours you whole
- New ‘Mars Rover’ Game Celebrates Curiosity’s 4th Anniversary
- Speeding Comet Plunges to the Sun – Nature World News
- Apollo 11 lunar sample bag lands at center of lawsuits
- New particle hopes fade as LHC data ‘bump’ disappears
