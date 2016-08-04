Gralien Report Daily News for August 4, 2016

Here are today’s headlines…
- ‘Neural dust’ lets you implant a wireless computer into your brain
- IBM researcher builds a phase-change capable artificial neuron
- Programmable ions set the stage for general-purpose quantum computers
- Mutation helped early humans cope with smoke infested caves, but not Neanderthals
- Why the Universe Is Becoming More Habitable With Time
- Has the real birthplace of King Arthur been found?
- Study Suggests Richer Homes Are Also Richer in Biodiversity
- Jupiter’s Volcanic Moon Io Has a Collapsible Atmosphere
- Hospital security footage captures moment a soul purportedly leaves a body
- Terrified holidaymaker spots the Beast of Cumbria in the Lake District
- Taking a closer look at new Earth-like planets for the first time
- The Abominable Snowman: Where Legend Meets Fact
- Shark Attacks Shark in Dramatic Video
- Kepler reveals the 20 worlds that look the most like Earth
- Solving a Mystery of Mammoth Proportions
- China’s Yutu Moon Rover Has Died
by