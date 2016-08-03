Gralien Report Daily News for August 3, 2016

Here are today’s headlines…
- Into the Void: Milky Way has a huge void in the middle with no stars in it
- The Results Of Earth’s ‘Annual Physical’ Are A Scary Dose Of Deja Vu
- One of the Best Explanations For Why We Haven’t Found Alien Life
- Moon Express Approved for Private Lunar Landing in 2017, a Space First
- Distant hissing tells of a famous exploded star’s past
- Stellar Desert With No Young Stars At The Center Of Milky Way, New Study Finds
- NASA Conducts Successful Test Of RS-25 Engine for New Space Launch System
- UFO Hunters Found “Donald Trump” Rock on Mars
- How to Cheat at Pokémon Go by Spoofing Your GPS
- Our weird lack of hair may be the key to our success
- Did the Universe Boot Up with a “Big Bounce?”
by