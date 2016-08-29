Gralien Report Daily News for August 29, 2016

Here are today’s headlines…
- Why The Discovery Of The Milky Way’s ‘Dark Twin’ Is Such A Big Deal
- Millennia before writing, ancient Holy Land etchings tracked passage of seasons
- NASA Just Flew a Spacecraft Closer To Jupiter Than Ever Before
- Humpback whale tangled in rope off Central California coast
- Thousands of dead fish wash up in latest fish kill
- ASU lab digs deep into ancient city’s past
- Latest footage is lacking, but these classic films and photos purportedly captured “Nessie”
- Reports Describe Creepy “Clown” Trying To Lure Kids Into Woods
- Brick Township’s UFO triggered Air Force probe
- Gallery: Dad left mystified by strange ‘UFO’ flying above house
- UFO spotter claims discovery of ‘shoe’ on Mars is evidence of ancient genocide
- ‘Go Topless Day,’ An International Equality Protest Created By A UFO Cult
- This New Chinese Satellite Will Help ‘Teleport’ a Fictional Idea Into Reality
by