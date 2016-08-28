Gralien Report Daily News for August 28, 2016

Here are today’s headlines…
- If we keep using ‘Earth-like’ to describe alien planets, it will become meaningless
- Why the world’s fastest quantum computer really isn’t a quantum computer
- These 3D-printed structures that ‘remember’ original their shapes
- Implanted microchips give this Australian woman “Jedi powers”
- Stormy ‘weather bomb’ reveals Earth’s geological secrets
- Juno spacecraft completes close swing around Jupiter
- The PowerEgg is a UFO-like drone that looks straight out of Area 51
- The FBI Debunked These UFO Documents in the Most Childish Way Possible
- Humans’ Impact on Climate Change Dates Back at Least to 1830
- ‘Dark twin’ of the Milky Way galaxy discovered
- Big data, Google and the end of free will
