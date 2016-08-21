Gralien Report Daily News for August 21, 2016

Here are today’s headlines…
- Ancient Olympians Were Serious Troublemakers
- This Animal’s Eye Makes Up Almost Half of Its Body
- Baby, it’s hot outside: Why birds sing to their eggs
- Scientists can track poverty… from satellites
- Not even ‘Stranger Things’s’ creators know where to take the show next
- WWII vet finishes run across America with toes in Atlantic
- Man walks from Poland to France while playing Pokémon Go
- NASA’s Mars Curiosity Rover captures 360 view of Murray Buttes on Mars
- What We Know About The Mock Human Sacrifice Conducted At CERN
- From Solo Cup to an asteroid: NASA’s newest space mission
- History of Exhaustion Reveals We Could All Use Some Sleep
- Meet Adonis, Europe’s oldest living inhabitant
- Elsewhere, One of the World’s Oldest Tigers Has Died
- Biggest US total solar eclipse in decades happens next year
- Frozen fashion: Decoding Ötzi the Iceman’s wardrobe
- The UFO truth legacy ‘more profound than Christ’, which Obama may trigger
by
No “evangelical”, or institutionalized “Christian” am I, and I, as a witness and researcher for 60 years of Unexplained Aerial Phenomena, see the great need for authentic study now. But, I must say that claiming UFO Truth legacy, important as it is, to be “more profound than Christ” reveals a deep misunderstanding of the truth of Christ, which reaches to the roots of our concepts of reality. And, the two are not in conflict.
One more thing: there will be no government “disclosure”, under Obama or Clinton. The government will not admit it “does NOT KNOW what is going on”, and that it has been lying for over 70 years. There is no evidence of alien contact with any government. It is but r
ank speculation founded in fictional assumptions.