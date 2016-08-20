Gralien Report Daily News for August 20, 2016

Here are today’s headlines…
- China’s new quantum satellite will try to teleport data outside the bounds of space and time
- This tree might be the oldest living thing in Europe
- NASA Spacecraft Will Travel 2-Years To Collect Asteroid Samples
- Miniature black holes may be hitting Earth once every 1,000 years
- The best way to predict poverty is by combining satellite images with machine learning
- Here’s how scientists are going to save the world from annihilation
- DARPA wants artificial intelligence to explain conclusions and reasoning to humans
- As July’s Record Heat Builds Through August, Arctic Ice Keeps Melting
- NASA Astronauts Successfully Install New Space Station Docking Port
- Meet The Former CIA Operative Who Just Launched An Independent Bid For President
- Mystery of missing twins deepens with arrest of brother
- Much of popular Yellowstone River closes after thousands of fish die
- Zebra finch ‘heat song’ changes hatchling development
- Astronomers and UFOs
by