Gralien Report Daily News for August 19, 2016

Here are today’s headlines…
- Whoa! Let’s slow down talk of a fifth fundamental force of nature
- Delta IV blasts off with payload of military satellites
- US astronauts prepare spacewalk to install new docking port
- A rare T-Rex skull just landed at this Seattle museum
- As people flee disasters, is this what climate change looks like?
- Threatened By Rising Seas, Alaska Village Decides To Relocate
- Satellite images of Earth help us predict poverty better than ever
- Incredible story of how a disc-shaped UFO “escorted” a police car for almost two hours
- Elsewhere, Blimp-like UFO videotaped over Kansas; Another Google “Loon”?
- There May Be an Earth-Like Exoplanet Less Than Five Light Years Away
- The World’s Funniest Detective: A History of Sherlock Holmes and Film Comedy
- Doctor Who to unveil series 10 and Christmas special secrets at New York Comic Con
- Meanwhile, Here Are The Best Sci-Fi Movies on Netflix Right Now
- Sea snails could save Great Barrier Reef from starfish
by