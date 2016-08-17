Gralien Report Daily News for August 17, 2016

Here are today’s headlines…
- Hottest year on record is ‘unmistakable sign’ of human impact on environment
- China Launches Pioneering ‘Hack-Proof’ Quantum-Communications Satellite
- Humanity may not need a warp drive to go interstellar
- Where would you find a 340-million-year-old ocean crust?
- Fish Urine Crucial To Health And Growth Of Coral Reefs
- Pictured: The mysterious unmarked passenger jets that fly to Area 51
- Is Simone Biles really unbeatable? Breaking down the physics behind her gymnastics
- Are black holes really all that black? A new study supports Stephen Hawking’s theory
- Where Does Oxygen On Earth Come From? Moss Played Important Role in Plant Evolution
- Conspiracy theorists go nuts over ‘UFO’ captured on live stream flying over the moon
- Neonic pesticide link to long-term wild bee decline
- There’s a new way to make strong passwords, and it’s way easier
- How UFO disclosure can ensure energy independence
