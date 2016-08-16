Gralien Report Daily News for August 16, 2016

Here are today’s headlines…
- Has a New, Fifth Force of Nature Been Found?
- China’s launch of quantum satellite major step in space race
- Mysterious ‘fireball’ lights up San Diego sky
- ‘It looks so fake!’: Adorable ‘googly-eyed’ squid spotted off California coast
- Scientists Sequence The Genome Of This Hungry Caterpillar
- Space station crew may drop to five because of Russia
- NASA: Last month was Earth’s hottest in recorded history
- Archeologists Were Super Wrong About ‘Superhenge’
- Foxfire: Tracing the Mythic History of ‘Animal Weddings’ and Ghost Lights
- Bigfoot hunting’s not so new… Meet Australia’s 19th century Yowie Hunters
- ‘Alien world’ orbiting opposite to planets in Solar System baffles astronomers
- These Surreal Ancient Alchemy Manuscripts Are Terrifyingly Cool
- Mysterious Disappearance of Pennsylvania Woman Panics Family
