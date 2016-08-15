Gralien Report Daily News for August 15, 2016

Here are today’s headlines…
- Maiden flight of giant helium-filled airship postponed
- Almost 200 Montserrat Tarantulas Hatch At British Zoo In A First
- A ‘horror movie’: Fast-rising floodwaters in Louisiana spark a state of emergency
- Did LIGO’s Black Holes Come From the Dawn of Time?
- Police contact Catholic Church after baffling ‘poltergeist’ report
- Earth-Like Planet Around Proxima Centauri Discovered
- Dark ‘UFO disc’ allegedly filmed flying over lunar surface
- Ozzy Osbourne and son Jack investigate the Roswell UFO incident
- Torn Clothes No More? Self-Healing Fabric May Be The Future Of Clothing
- Top Ten “Acceptable” Western Establishment Conspiracy Theories
- 7 Weird Things Runners Do, And The Reasons Behind Them
- Flight Attendant Adopts Dog Who Never Stopped Waiting For Her Outside Hotel
- Secret Underground Cavern Thought by the Maya to be Portal to the Underworld
- Power trip: Japanese audiophiles go to extremes to get pure energy
