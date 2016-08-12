Gralien Report Daily News for August 12, 2016

Here are today’s headlines…
- Perseid meteor shower 2016: Once in a decade ‘outburst’ expected
- ‘Our solar system just got weirder’: Bizarre new planet with offbeat orbit stumps scientists
- Ancient Venus May Have Been Habitable, Likely Had Liquid-Water Ocean
- Researchers orbit a muon around an atom, confirm physics is broken
- Deep Space Industries plans to land on an asteroid by 2020
- How state regulations can prevent man-made earthquakes
- Once Nearly Extinct California Island Foxes No Longer Endangered
- Archeologists Find Devil-Invoking Spells, Skeletons in Serbian Grave
- Archeologists’ bone-chilling discovery may confirm dark Greek legend
- 400-year-old Greenland shark ‘longest-living vertebrate’
- 300-Million-Year-Old Shark Was a Cannibal
- Scientists break 13-year silence to insist ‘three-parent baby’ technique is safe
- NASA Releases More Than 1000 New Photos of the Mars Surface
- NASA Picks 6 Companies to Design Deep-Space Habitats
