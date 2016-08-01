Gralien Report Daily News for August 1, 2016

Here are today’s headlines…
- This Artificial Leaf Can Produce Fuel From CO2 And Sunlight
- NASA NuSTAR Discovers Chorus of Black Holes, Solves Mystery of X-Ray Songs
- Water Temperatures In Lake Tahoe Rising 15 Times Faster Than Ever: UC Davis Study
- Update: Strange purple blob discovered on ocean floor could be new species
- Middle Theory Podcast examines the 2016 Democratic National Convention
- Dark matter evades even our most sensitive detector
- Kurt Vonnegut’s 1988 Letter to the Future More Relevant Today Than Ever Before
- Torn-apart galaxy may be exacting revenge on the Milky Way
- From Mars to meteor showers, August skies shine brightly
- Mystery of ‘UFO’ spotted above Miami airport revealed
- Hermits United: This Argentine man hass lived in a cave… for 40 years
- Huge toxic algae bloom sickens more than 100 in Utah amid heatwave
- Why Do Humpback Whales Protect Other Species from Killer Whales?
- Scientists Want To Release Cougars Into The Suburbs… For Our Safety
- Crop circle research held back by UFO conspiracy links
- Fossils show ancient animals might have caused a mass extinction
