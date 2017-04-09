Gralien Report Daily News for April 9, 2017

Here are today’s headlines…
- Explosive star birth about 1500 light-years away detected
- Another Big Asteroid Is Heading Close to Earth
- UFO enthusiast vanishes without trace – leaving room of ‘coded writings’
- Hunt for Why We Exist Turns to Weird Atomic Decay
- Mysterious ‘sirens of doom’ across US city spark conspiracy theories about ‘end of world’
- Is ‘Strange Beasts’ a Preview of the Sad (Augmented) Reality Ahead of Us?
- Self-Driving and Electric Cars Are Going to Have Tons of Strange Effects on Society
- Extraterrestrial origin of fast radio burst phenomenon confirmed
- An ‘Earth-sized’ telescope takes aim at the first-ever image of a black hole
- An Australian Mechanic Just Discovered 4 New Planets Thanks to a TV Show
- Are You A Night Owl? It May Be A Gene Mutation
