Gralien Report Daily News for April 8, 2017

Here are today’s headlines…
- Astronomers find a super-Earth that may have a watery atmosphere 39 light-years away
- Meanwhile, hotel rooms are filling up for this year’s Solar Eclipse
- An ‘Earth-sized’ telescope takes aim at the first-ever image of a black hole
- SpaceX Wants You to Start Saving for Your (Possibly Deadly) Trip to Mars
- First Nations among those reporting mysterious lights in the sky in 2016
- Uber isn’t sure if it can ‘remain a viable business’ without building self-driving cars
- ‘False Flag’ vs. ‘Wag the Dog’: Conspiracy Theories Emerge on Syria Missile Strike
- You Will Soon Be Able to Visit a Secretive and Mysterious Island Off Albania
- $1 Million bounty is offered for the elusive Yeti following sighting in woods
- Scientists discover the ‘beautiful’ secret of how memories are made
- Looking at tears under a Microscope reveals a bizzare fact
- Unearthing the secrets of the Aztecs
by