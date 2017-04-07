Gralien Report Daily News for April 7, 2017

Here are today’s headlines…
- Octopuses and squids can rewrite their RNA. Is that why they’re so smart?
- A girl was found living among monkeys in an Indian forest. How she got there is a mystery.
- Discovery! Atmosphere Spotted on Nearly Earth-Size Exoplanet in First
- UMass joins global effort to explore black hole at center of Milky Way
- Stargazing Live viewers find four-planet solar system
- Weird sterile neutrinos may not exist, suggest new data from nuclear reactors
- Athens Hosts First Ministerial Conference of ‘Ancient Civilizations Forum’
- Early Human Cannibals Didn’t Eat Each Other for the Calories
- Tom DeLonge on Why Alien Research Just Might Save Mankind
- Astronomers switch on globe-spanning Event Horizon Telescope
- Bizarre theory claims Illuminati created The Beatles to encourage kids to take drugs
- Sherlock Holmes Is Now a Housewife in Latest Korean Export
- At-home genetic test for 10 diseases gets first FDA approval
by