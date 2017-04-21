Gralien Report Daily News for April 21, 2017

Here are today’s headlines…
- Scientists Discover Extensive Network Of Rivers And Lakes Across Antarctica
- Thousands of tiny satellites are about to go into space and possibly ruin it forever
- Cassini’s Final Chapter: 1 More Titan Flyby Before ‘Grand Finale’ at Saturn
- Another Potentially Habitable ‘Super-Earth’ Is Discovered
- The weird chemistry threatening masterpiece paintings
- A direct hit from a large asteroid wouldn’t be pretty
- People trust science. So why don’t they believe it?
- Italian court rules mobile phone use caused brain tumors
- Researchers Find Yet Another Reason Why Naked Mole-Rats Are Just Weird
- Hoaxers and ‘fake news’ claims emerge in Cleveland Facebook killer case
- 50 years later, South Hill UFO landing remains unexplained
- Today it’s weird news about bringing you weird news
by