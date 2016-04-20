Gralien Report Daily News for April 20, 2016

Here are today’s headlines…
- Chinese scientists develop mammal embryos in space for first time
- Green moon? Pink moon? Micro moon? Which one will make an appearance this week
- USDA: No regulation of genetically altered mushrooms
- Clean air advocate: California has nation’s dirtiest air
- Germ Study Finds Each City Has Its Own Microbe Signature
- Computer algorithm predicts who will die next… on Game of Thrones
- Scientists Observe Solar Flare from Multiple Angles
- A sunspot the size of 5 Earths unleashed a spectacular solar flare this week
- Did a Coded Message Lead an American to a Lost Civilization in China?
- Study shows the maths of how the chameleon fires its ballistic tongue
- Bright Ceres Crater Looks Like a Stop Sign in New Photos
