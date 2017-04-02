Gralien Report Daily News for April 2, 2017

Here are today’s headlines…
- New Simulations Suggest Dark Energy Might Not Exist
- Astronaut Buzz Aldrin to take flight with the Thunderbirds
- See a Ravioli Moon, Jovian Swirls and More Space Treats
- Mexico’s 12,000-Year-Old Skeleton Analyzed
- Most of Mars’ atmosphere lost to space, scientists say
- Medieval Bodies Uncovered During Hillfort Dig
- Archaeologists in Israel ‘stunned’ by new dolmen discovery
- NASA Eyeing Mini Space Station in Lunar Orbit as Stepping-Stone to Mars
- Electric Sand: How Titan’s Dunes Got Their Weird Shapes
- Are we entering a golden age of the conspiracy theory?
- Weird NJ: The ‘humanzee,’ NJ’s missing link
by