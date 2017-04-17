Gralien Report Daily News for April 17, 2017

Here are today’s headlines…
- “We are not creating a Terminator”: Russia denies risk as Putin’s ‘robot army’ is trained to shoot
- Europeans Delay Trump’s Plan To Send Astronauts Back To Moon
- Artist Sets Futuristic Dinner Party In World Reshaped By Rising Seas
- What Is This Mystery Airplane Photographed At California Airport Last Week?
- The Man Who Laughs: Into The Eerie Origins of The World’s Most Famous Super Villain
- 22,000 years of history evaporates after freezer failure melts Arctic ice cores
- Alex Jones ‘playing a character,’ says lawyer
- Strange UFO caught flying over moon in video
- Ancient civilizations on show at Amasra Museum
- More than half of American adults have tried marijuana, poll finds
- Is this finally proof UFOs really are out there? And getting closer to earth
- NASA just snapped the first photos of a mysterious crack in one of Greenland’s largest glaciers
