Gralien Report Daily News for April 16, 2016

Here are today’s headlines…
- A Giant Galaxy Orbiting Our Own Just Appeared Out of Nowhere
- Genetically modified mushrooms cleared by the USDA
- Mountain lion captured in Granada Hills, expected to be returned to wild
- NASA getting closer to “Boots on Mars” with Colorado companies’ help
- Japan earthquake: Rescuers in ‘race against time’ as storm hits
- Tesla coil zaps nanotubes into a self-assembling circuit
- This tattoo-like display is made possible by a new ultra-thin protective ‘E-skin’
- Radar operators say UFO travelled 120 miles in 8 SECONDS in Britain’s famed close encounter
- ‘Louis Tomlinson’s baby isn’t real’, ‘Paul McCartney is dead’ and other conspiracy theories
- Chupacabra remains (read: more dead cats) have been found in Carpathian Mountains
- Eerie video shows mysterious flickering lights over Area 51
- The Sun May Have Eaten An Early Giant Planet
- Michigan couple faces jail time over lost Dr. Seuss library book
- Despite Hiccup, Kepler Discoveries Continue to Dazzle
- More body parts found in Seattle likely are slaying victim’s
- Tiger attacks, kills keeper at Florida zoo
- Here Come the Seventeen-Year Cicadas
- A mysterious hint about… Hobbes
by
Please dear lord, bring back Calvin and Hobbes. Hobbo.