Gralien Report Daily News for April 14, 2017

Here are today’s headlines…
- Hunter’s find leads to discovery of prehistoric sea creature
- Dinosaurs’ oldest-known relative had a surprising appearance
- Astronomers capture image of elusive force that connects the universe
- Enceladus’ Subsurface Energy Source: What It Means for Search for Life
- These Aren’t Photos of Black Holes, After All
- US drops ‘mother of all bombs’ on ISIS forces in Afghanistan
- Insane bizarre craft report after encounter on Friday 13th
- Potential Energy Source for Life Spotted on Saturn Moon Enceladus
- This new solar-powered device can pull water straight from the desert air
- NASA releases stunning new image of Earth as seen from space at night
- Great Barrier Reef ‘cooking and dying’ as seas heat up, warn scientists
- Truman’s secret crash site debrief, his body double, and the ‘cover-up’
- Mystery boom befuddles Maine authorities
- Mystery of the 1955 found photo solved
by