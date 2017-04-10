Gralien Report Daily News for April 10, 2017

Here are today’s headlines…
- Man searches for treasure in the Bermuda Triangle using secret map left by Gordon Cooper
- 14,000-year-old village unearthed on B.C. island by UV student
- Exo-Earths With Global Magnetic Fields Most Likely To Have Life
- Spooky much? Chinese company claims it can detect stealth planes 100km away
- Tech firm reveals exciting and bizarre predictions for 2050
- Fringe Much? Aliens used nuclear weapons on Earth, claim UFO hunters
- Scientists are asking the wrong questions, says Deepak Chopra
- We Have Some Real Details About What’s Coming in Doctor Who‘s Tenth Season
- Elsewhere, here are four films we hope the “Mystery Science Theater” crew covers
- Scientists aim to reach the Earth’s mantle with an undersea drill
- How Beer Started Writing and Civilization
- ‘The Lost City of Z’, Reviewed
