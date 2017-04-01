Gralien Report Daily News for April 1, 2017

Here are today’s headlines…
- April Fool’s Day: all the best fake news and pranks
- Google’s April Fools’ prank is a pet project, fur real
- ThinkGeek fakes out April Fools’ Day 2017
- See the April Fools’ Comet in Slooh Webcast Tonight
- A Mysterious Flash From a Faraway Galaxy
- Turns Out Earth May Not Be A Planet
- It’s official: Manatee no longer listed as endangered
- Lost in space: Astronauts lose grip on key shield component
- How SpaceX’s Historic Rocket Re-Flight Boosts Elon Musk’s Mars Plan
- How did Mars lose so much of its atmosphere? MAVEN has an answer
- Watch This Industrious Badger Bury an Entire Cow by Itself
- Scientists are still investigating Tasmanian tiger sightings
