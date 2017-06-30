Gralien Daily News for June 30, 2017

Here are today’s headlines…
- Space Rock All Night: 24-Hour Broadcast Celebrates Asteroid Day
- Mysterious ‘Sea Pickles’ Invade the West Coast
- The Return of California’s Sea Serpent: A New Perspective on a Classic Mystery
- ‘I am Adolf Hitler’ Shock claims Argentinian man, 128, is Nazi leader sparks frenzy
- Her artwork was based on videos of her children. Now she’s under attack by Pizzagate trolls
- An algorithm helps protect Mars Curiosity’s wheels
- Ghost Rockets Over America: An Unusual, Early Military Pilot UFO Encounter
- Scientists just spotted 2 black holes flirting and dancing like awkward middle schoolers
- Gecko-inspired robot could help clean up space trash
- July Fourth Comes Early: NASA Sounding Rocket Releases Colorful Morning Cloud Show
- Japan wants to put a man on the moon, accelerating Asian space race
