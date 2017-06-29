Gralien Daily News for June 29, 2017

Here are today’s headlines…
- Asteroids Are Coming: Do You Know Where Your Children Are?
- Modified Skulls from Gobekli Tepe Provide Evidence of Neolithic ‘Skull Cult’
- Avebury stone circle contains hidden square, archaeologists find
- SpaceX Is Set for 3rd Falcon 9 Launch in Less Than 10 Days
- The NASA Wallops ‘artificial aurora’ rocket launch finally happened. Here’s what it looked like.
- Strange ‘sea pickles’ keep washing ashore in the Pacific Northwest — and scientists are baffled
- Solar Eclipse 2017: Alaska Airlines Flight Will Offer View Above the Clouds
- Want to get rid of space trash? This gecko-inspired robot may do the trick
- With a Better Brain, Curiosity Mars Rover Picks Its Own Targets
- Breakthrough NASA mission to distant planet will ‘signal ALIEN life’
- Study links at-risk orcas’ failed pregnancies to scarce food
- NASA discovers the ‘Niagara Falls’ of lava on Mars
