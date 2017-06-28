Gralien Daily News for June 28, 2017

Here are today’s headlines…
- Astronomers Verify Existence Of Orbiting Supermassive Black Holes
- Threatened Great Barrier Reef Estimated to Be Worth $42 Billion
- This week on TGR Podcast: The Sea Serpent, Monsters in Our Oceans?
- NASA fact-checks Anonymous on alien-life claims
- SpaceX will try for third Falcon 9 launch in less than two weeks
- DNA solves ancient animal riddle that Darwin couldn’t
- Early Church Uncovered on Holy Island of Lindisfarne
- 300-Foot-Wide Ancient Altar Excavated in China
- How a Boise pilot’s report kicked off the UFO craze
- Uranus’ magnetic field flips on and off like a switch: Study
- Kevin Randle on MUFON, Racism, and Dodging the Questions
- Toxic algae may have caused the deaths of 6 right whales in St. Lawrence
- 20 Years of Nonstop Mars Coverage: NASA Red Planet Efforts Detailed
