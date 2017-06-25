Gralien Daily News for June 25, 2017

Here are today’s headlines…
- In a World-First, Scientists Have Achieved ‘Liquid Light’ at Room Temperature
- Solar paint prototype to offer endless energy from water vapour
- Scientists Generate Quantum Entanglement in Space For the First Time
- Kuiper Belt Tilt Suggests Planet 10 Could Be Lurking At The Edge Of The Solar System
- NASA’s Kepler new catalog includes 10 Earth-like planets
- By 2100, Deadly Heat May Threaten Majority of Humankind
- Impact Threat from Asteroid Apophis Cannot Be Ruled Out
- Forensic dogs aim to solve the mystery of missing aviator Amelia Earhart
- Archaeologists unearth prehistoric ritual area around Bryn Celli Ddu
- Ancient bracelets found at newly-discovered necropolis near Plovdiv’s Small Basilica
- ‘Devil-lamb’ born with humanoid head sparks panic among villagers
- Ancient Dugout Canoe Found in Louisiana
- Don’t get too hyped about ‘Planet 10’ just yet
